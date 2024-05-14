Cyberpunk 2077 Tops the UK Retail Charts, Endless Ocean Luminous Debuts in 10th - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to take first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending May 11, 2024.

Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition is down one spot to second place, Hogwarts Legacy is up five spots to third place, and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up one spot to fourth place. Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up two spots to fifth place and Minecraft is up three spots to sixth place.

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition is up 10 spots to seventh place, and WWE 2K24 is down two spots to eighth place. The Sims 4: For Rent is in ninth place and Sea of Stars is in 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Cyberpunk 2077 Ultimate Edition Hogwarts Legacy Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Super Mario Bros. Wonder Minecraft The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Complete Edition WWE 2K24 The Sims 4: For Rent Sea of Stars

