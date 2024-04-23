Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss Launches June 18 for PC - News

Publisher Team17 and developer Sarepta Studio announced Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss will launch for PC via Steam on June 18.

Thalassa: Edge of the Abyss delves deep into an atmospheric story of self-discovery, intricate relationships, and sea drenched sorrow.

Following the journey of Cam, a deep-sea diver and member of the Thalassa’s crew, players will undertake an expedition to the final resting place of the Thalassa, Cam’s old ship, which now lays shipwrecked and abandoned on the sea floor. To get the answers Cam so desperately seeks, players must explore the wreckage, pick through clues left by Cam’s old crew, and piece together the events, ultimately uncovering the truth behind Thalassa’s untimely end.

An Emotional Journey

Follow the personal struggles of each member of the Thalassa, and explore how stress, grief, and loss impact the mind.

Uncover the Mystery

As the only diver left, head down to the Thalassa’s final resting place, discover clues, and piece them together to unravel the events leading up to disaster.

Get to Know Your Crew

Discover a story that picks apart the complexities of human emotions, and learn more about the intricate relationships between the crew members.

Explore the Wreckage

Navigate through the debris of the Thalassa, avoiding obstacles, and using tools to unblock areas of the ship to continue exploring.

