UK Games Market Grew 4.4% in 2023, Physical Game Sales Declined 5%

The UK games market in 2023 grew 4.4 percent in 2023 to £7.82 billion, according to UKIE's Consumer Market Valuation Report (via GamesIndustry).

While the overall market grew in 2023, physical game sales continued its decline with it down five percent year-on-year to £495 million. Digital console game sales grew 5.6 percent to £2.48 billion, while digital PC game sales grew 4.5 percent to £684 million. Mobile sales grew 4.5 percent to £1.52 billion.

In terms of hardware sales, console sales saw an increase of 12 percent to £951 million, while PC hardware sales dropped 11 percent to £673 million. VR hardware grew 11 percent to £194 million and console accessories were up three percent to £402 million.

"Total sales achieved a higher overall [average selling price] than any other year on record (£36 overall)," said GfK Entertainment's Dorian Block. "This was achieved by the fact that there were 17 major titles in 2023 that remained above £50 over the entire year (accounting for 34% of 2023 revenue), compared to just 8 titles in 2022 (accounting for 21% of 2022 revenue)."

UKIE CEO Nick Poole stated, "Once again, the report showcases the vitality of interactive entertainment in the UK in the face of significant challenges."

He added, "The video game industry continues to evolve rapidly, presenting both challenges and opportunities. As we continue to see changing patterns of consumer behaviour in how people buy and play games, these figures give us real confidence that games will continue to pioneer tomorrow’s frontiers in entertainment, learning and participation."

Here is the overall figures for the video game market in the UK in 2023:

UK games consumer market value : £7.82 billion (+4.4% year-on-year)

: £7.82 billion (+4.4% year-on-year) Software sales : £5.18 billion (+4.1% year-on-year)

: £5.18 billion (+4.1% year-on-year) Hardware sales : £2.22 billion (+2.1% year-on-year)

: £2.22 billion (+2.1% year-on-year) Revenue from film, TV, and soundtracks based on game IPs: £124 million

