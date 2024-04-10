The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication Launches May 9 for PC and Later for Consoles - News

Publisher PQube and developer Softstar Entertainment announced the horror game, The Bridge Curse 2: The Extrication, will launch for PC on May 9 and later in 2024 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

View the release date trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Try to escape with your life in a first-person survival horror adventure set within “Wen Hua University,” renowned in Taiwan for its ghost tales and folklore. Play through the eyes of four distinct characters as you evade and confront terrifying ghosts, unravel mind-bending puzzles, and unearth a sinister conspiracy… Will you survive the night, or become the latest victim of the curse?

Class is in Session

Intent on resurrecting a decades-old campus ghost story, a daring group of film club students orchestrates the “Carnival of Horror” within the infamously haunted “Da Ren” building. As they begin to film, the line between fiction and reality blurs, and inexplicable events begin to unfold…

Outwit and Evade Relentless Pursuers

Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of Wen Hua. Stifle every gasp, swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify every sound. Confront or divert your stalker’s attention as you desperately try and survive the night.

A Memorable Cast of Characters

Play as four distinct characters and encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each perspective, from the hilariously bizarre “Sergeant Huang” to the bone-chillingly sinister presence of the “Mad Ballerina.”

Explore a Harrowing Campus

Traverse winding corridors and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms in a beautifully realized Taiwanese university. Utilize the school map to uncover hidden pathways and escape routes while confronting the relentless terrors of your haunting stalkers.

Solve Mind-Bending Puzzles and Unravel a Chilling Conspiracy

Gather cryptic clues, unearthing artefacts and items scattered throughout the campus bringing you deeper into the hidden conspiracies rooted within Wen Hua.

The Carnival of Horror

Set within the haunting halls of Wen Hua University, renowned for its eerie ghost tales across Taiwan, the university’s film club hatches a plan to recruit new members. A daring group of students orchestrates the ‘Carnival of Horror’ within the infamously haunted ‘Da Ren’ building. Intent on resurrecting a decades-old campus mystery for their planned viral horror film, they plunge into the depths of the night to shoot. Yet, as their cameras roll amidst the shadows, the line between fiction and reality blurs, and inexplicable events begin to unfold…

Play through the eyes of four distinct characters; Sue Lian, a determined news reporter trying to get an exclusive scoop on the mysterious happenings, and three university students ensnared in their own never-ending nightmare… Encounter memorable personalities as you navigate through each perspective, from the hilariously bizarre ‘Sergeant Huang’ to the bone-chillingly sinister presence of the “Mad Ballerina.”

Navigate an Unrelenting Nightmare

Experience the haunting beauty of ‘Wen Hua’, a fully realized Taiwanese university. Traverse winding corridors with echoing footsteps and navigate through a labyrinth of rooms as you strive to find your way out of an unrelenting nightmare. Scour the environment for vital clues and essential items that hold the key to unlocking the mysteries shrouding Wen Hua. Every item tells a story; scrutinise each one meticulously, for hidden truths that may lie just beneath the surface!

Gather cryptic clues, unearth artefacts and items scattered throughout the campus which bring you deeper into the hidden conspiracies rooted within the University. Navigate through mind-bending puzzles as you strive to break free from the enigmatic grasp of the university’s haunting walls.

Hone Your Survival Instincts

Formidable ghosts lurk in the shadow-drenched halls of the university. Stifle every gasp and swallow every whimper as the labyrinthine halls amplify all sound. Utilize the packed academies environments to find ways to distract your pursuers as you sneak your way around them. If all else fails, you can use your lantern to stun your phantasmal hunters just long enough for you to make a getaway, but be wary of the limited charges. Remember, you are no longer a student; you are prey.

