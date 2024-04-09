Gearbox Publishing Renamed to Arc Games - News

Gearbox Publishing has been renamed to Arc Games.

"We're very excited to announce that we are now Arc Games!," reads the announcement from Arc Games.

"We're the same team of passionate gamers that brought you many beloved franchises including the Remnant series, Have a Nice Death, Star Trek Online and Neverwinter. And we can’t wait to bring you even more exciting titles like Gigantic: Rampage Edition, Hyper Light Breaker, and more soon-to-be announced games for 2025 and beyond!"

Gearbox Publishing was previously known as Perfect World Entertainment before it was acquired by Embracer. It was renamed to Gearbox Publishing in 2022.

The Gearbox Entertainment Company, including Gearbox Publishing, was acquired by Take-Two Interactive at the end of March from Embracer Group for $460 million.

