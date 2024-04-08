South Park: Snow Day! Debuts in 3rd on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending April 6, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots to second place, while Elden Ring shot up the charts from 20th to third place. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is up two spots to fourth place and Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate is up six spots to fifth place.

Princess Peach: Showtime! in its third week dropped two spots to sixth place and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is up three spots seventh place. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is up from 21st to eighth place and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown dropped one spot to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Elden Ring Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate Princess Peach: Showtime! Super Mario Bros. Wonder LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Minecraft

