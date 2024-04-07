Helldivers 2 Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has retaken first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending March 31, 2024.

The two games that debuted in the charts last week all dropped in week two. Dragon's Dogma 2 is down one spot to second place, while Rise of the Ronin fell out of the top 10.

EA Sports FC 24 is up one spot to third place, while Titanfall 2 and NBA 2K24 re-entered the top 10 in fourth and sixth places, respectively. Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to fifth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 Dragon's Dogma 2 EA Sports FC 24 Titanfall 2 Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 It Takes Two Need for Speed: Heat Red Dead Redemption 2

