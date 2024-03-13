Shoot 'Em Up MACROSS: Shooting Insight Headed West in 2024 - News

Publisher Red Art Games and developer Kaminari Games announced the shoot 'em up, MACROSS: Shooting Insight, will launch for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Nintendo Switch in North America and Europe in 2024.

MACROSS: Shooting Insight is an all-new MACROSS game, the latest entry in the landmark science fiction franchise! When multiple dimensional folds suddenly occur across space-time, pilots and songstresses alike find themselves inexplicably transported to the Battle 7! From there, six stories unfold with the fate of the galaxy at stake.

Pilots, songstresses, and characters from five MACROSS series (MACROSS Plus, MACROSS Zero, MACROSS 7, MACROSS Frontier, and MACROSS Delta) take center stage in a completely original story. MACROSS Shooting Insight includes fan-favorite songs from all featured MACROSS series! Use the power of songs to gain an edge in battle! Synchronize with songstresses while playing stages to activate a variety of buffs and debuffs, such as increased firepower, increased maneuverability, reduced enemy fire speed, etc.

Experience a multi-dimensional shooting game featuring pilots and songstresses that have come together across time! Play as pilots from different time periods and go through stages made up of multiple scenes, with each scene featuring distinct game types that utilize the different modes of each pilot’s Valkyrie. Stages include multiple game styles, such as horizontally scrolling shooting, vertically scrolling shooting, and 360-degree scrolling shooting.

