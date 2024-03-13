Deceit 2 is Now Free-to-Play, Headed to PS5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 3 - News

Developer World Makers announced the multiplayer social deduction horror game, Deceit 2, is now free-to-play for PC via Steam and it will launch for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S on April 3.

"It wasn’t an easy decision moving to a free-to-play model, but we think it’s the right call to reduce the barrier to entry and make sure more people can enjoy Deceit 2," said World Makers CEO James Thompson. "For those players who have already purchased the game ahead of the free-to-play relaunch, we’ll be providing the Werewolf downloadable content, three Crypt Keys, in-game currency, and a Season One Pass for free to express our appreciation for their early and continued support."

View the free-to-play trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Deceit 2 is a matchmade social deduction horror game where two among you have been Infected. While the Infected do the bidding of the malevolent Game Master, the Innocent must work together to escape the Ritual and deduce who is plotting against them. Suspect someone? Rally your team to initiate the Banishing Ritual. To make things even more chaotic, you can now also play as a third team, the Cursed, who are solely out for themselves. When it’s time to Banish someone, choose wisely; a false accusation can sow seeds of doubt and turn allies into enemies. Your choices shape the game, making every match a unique battle of wits. Can you outplay the Game Master and escape the Ritual, or will you become another piece in his twisted game?

The downloadable content “Werewolf” includes the Wyrtorn Terror, a werewolf, and the first Terror to be added since the game’s initial launch. It will also include The Chemist role, a neutral Curse that must poison all other members of the group to win the Ritual. A new map, Project Wurgen, will also be available, set in a corrupt facility that bore witness to many inhumane experiments on animals which led to the creation of the Wyrtorn. This new location will be available for free to all players, so you can party up with anyone no matter if they own the expansion or not.

The new free-to-play era of Deceit 2 also introduces Seasons, events that will bring many new unlockables to reward playtime. The Pre-Season is now live in the game, and Season One, titled “Humble Beginnings,” kicks off on April 3 and adds skins, loading screens, and more. The first batch of rewards lands on the event kick-off, with the rest coming shortly thereafter. You should also keep an eye out for an Easter-themed event—coming soon! New seasons are scheduled every two months, and will always feature new reasons to come back to the terror!

Gripping Matchmade Social Deduction Game – test your strategic thinking and powers of deception.

Dynamic Social Sandbox – an ever-changing set of tools and scenarios ensure that every Ritual is always different.

Rewards That Keep Coming – progression keeps the hunt for cosmetics fun, and new Seasons bring themed rewards, both free and with the Season Pass.

Consistent Content Updates – nine playable humans, two maps, two terrors, and six different roles, with more additions to come.

Everyone is Welcome – the Ritual is open for anyone who dares as the game is now free-to-play.

