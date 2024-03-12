AAA Game Studio emptyvessel Has Been Established, Developing 'Immersive Shooter' - News

/ 291 Views

by, posted 2 hours ago

Independent AAA games studio, emptyvessel, announced its formation by veteran video game developers based Austin, Texas. The first title from the studio will be an "immersive shooter" using Unreal Engine 5.

Employees at the studio have experience working on the Doom, Quake, Call of Duty, The Last of Us, Borderlands, Tomb Raider, and The Callisto Protocol franchises.

Emanual Palalic is the CEO and Game Director of emptyvessel and Garrett Young is the COO and General Manager. Both previously worked at ID Software.

View the teaser trailer for the studio below:

"Many game developers like myself began our journey fueled by the dream of one day bringing our worlds to life," said Palalic. "By prioritizing and aligning with our strengths, we’re confident it’s possible to create AAA-quality games with smaller, focused teams. The industry has often overlooked the people who pour their hearts and souls into crafting these worlds. With emptyvessel, we’re determined to change that narrative and make that dream a reality for as many developers as we can."

Young added, "Our industry is at a crossroads between business and talent. At emptyvessel, we take a Developer-First approach to our direction and execution. We understand every innovation in this industry has been led by a developer taking a risk—every new IP, every billion-dollar franchise. Gaming’s next massive hit can come from anywhere."

The studio is "driven by its mission to make top-quality games and its passion for taking risks to create new refreshing types of entertainment experiences," and "aims to break from the traditional business models and work together towards a common vision of a future powered by people and creativity."

The studio has created an advisory board comprised of industry veterans. This includes Kojima Productions US Executive VP Riley Russell and award-winning composer Mick Gordon, who will create soundscapes for the first project from the studio.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles