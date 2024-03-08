Former PlayStation Boss: Exclusivity is an Achilles' Heel When Games Cost Over $200M - News

The former PlayStation boss Shawn Layden in an interview with GamesBeat discussed the state of the gaming industry and the growing cost to developer AAA games.

"When your costs for a game exceed $200 million, exclusivity is your Achilles’ heel," said Layden. "It reduces your addressable market. Particularly when you’re in the world of live service gaming or free-to-play. Another platform is just another way of opening the funnel, getting more people in.

"In a free-to-play world, as we know, 95% percent of those people will never spend a nickel. The business is all about conversion. You have to improve your odds by cracking the funnel open. Helldivers 2 has shown that for PlayStation, coming out on PC at the same time. Again, you get that funnel wider. You get more people in.

"For single-player games it’s not the same exigency. But if you’re spending $250 million, you want to be able to sell it to as many people as possible, even if it’s just 10% more. The global installed base for consoles–if you go back to the PS1 and everything else stacked up there, wherever in time you look at it, the cumulative consoles out there never gets over 250 million. It just doesn’t.

"The dollars have gone up over time. But I look at that and see that we’re just taking more money from the same people. That happened during the pandemic, which made a lot of companies overinvest. Look at our numbers going up! We have to chase that rocket!

"We’re not doing enough to get heretofore non-console people into console gaming. We’re not going to attract them by doing more of the shit we’re doing now. If 95% of the world doesn’t want to play Call of Duty, Fortnite, and Grand Theft Auto, is the industry just going to make more Call of Duty, Fortnite and Grand Theft Auto? That’s not going to get you anybody else."

Layden stated the price to purchase to new games hasn't increased much since the late 90s, while the cost to develop games has grown multiple times over.

"Crash Bandicoot, back in 1998, cost $49.99. But it probably cost less than $7 million to make," he said. "It sells 10-15 million units? Well hey. In today’s world, God of War costs more than $100 million to make, and yet you can only charge $59.99. What happens to your break-even point? That’s why, back in the late ‘90s, there were a lot more Ferraris in the parking lot at game developers. The profit sharing explodes. Price elasticity has been a huge problem in gaming."

"Profit sharing ain’t what it used to be," he added.

He said there was more variety in gaming during the PlayStation era than you see today.

"Granted, I’m an old man," said Layden. "We have our own nostalgia. But I look back at the PS2 era, and there was so much variety. You had God of War and Assassin’s Creed. But you also had Loco Roco and SingStar and Dance Dance Revolution.

"You had this entire spectrum of entertainment opportunities. At $7-12 million a throw, why not make a bet and see what happens? Katamari Damacy, for Christ’s sake, you couldn’t get that built today because you can’t even explain what it is. But now, when every bet is triple-digit millions, risk tolerance is super low. You end up with copycats and sequels and not much more."

Layden wants games that are 15 to 20 hours in length to complete, which will help lower costs. This compares to the biggest games taking upwards of 100 hours to complete, if not longer.

"We have to scale back the ambition. Not the creative ambition, not the entertainment ambition. Again, I want 15-20 hour games. As the average age of the gamer has increased over time, from early 20s to early 30s, we’ve seen the swap between people who are time rich and money poor to people who are time poor and money rich. That person can’t fit an 80-hour game into their lifestyle. I still have Red Dead Redemption 2 in shrink wrap on my shelf. It’s way too much."

