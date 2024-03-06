Solasta: Crown of the Magister Out Now for PS5 - News

Tactical Adventures announced the isometric RPG, Solasta: Crown of the Magister, is now available for the PlayStation 5 via PlayStation Store for $29.99.

The game is also available for the Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC via Steam, GOG, and Humble Store.

The $59.99 Lightbringers edition includes the following content:

Crown of the Magister Base Campaign – The original level 1 to 12 campaign. From fledgling adventurers to saviors of Masgarth, this 40 hours-plus campaign will take you through the Badlands in search of ancient artifacts to stand against a mysterious threat.

– The original level 1 to 12 campaign. From fledgling adventurers to saviors of Masgarth, this 40 hours-plus campaign will take you through the Badlands in search of ancient artifacts to stand against a mysterious threat. Palace of Ice Campaign – A level 10 to 16 campaign, it is the continuation of “Crown of the Magister” and Solasta‘s last downloadable content. Venture north into the lands of the Snow Alliance to help your allies and end the Sorak menace once and for all! Also unlocks the Gnome and Tiefling ancestries.

– A level 10 to 16 campaign, it is the continuation of “Crown of the Magister” and Solasta‘s last downloadable content. Venture north into the lands of the Snow Alliance to help your allies and end the Sorak menace once and for all! Also unlocks the Gnome and Tiefling ancestries. Lost Valley Campaign – A standalone level 1 to 12 campaign. Trapped by accident in an isolated valley where Manacalon’s ancient traditions still rule, the party must find a way to escape by allying various factions jumping at each other’s throat. Also unlocks an additional subclass for each class.

– A standalone level 1 to 12 campaign. Trapped by accident in an isolated valley where Manacalon’s ancient traditions still rule, the party must find a way to escape by allying various factions jumping at each other’s throat. Also unlocks an additional subclass for each class. Primal Calling – Unlocks the Barbarian and Druid classes, as well as the Half-Orc ancestry.

– Unlocks the Barbarian and Druid classes, as well as the Half-Orc ancestry. Inner Strength – Unlocks the Warlock, Bard, and Monk classes, as well as the Dragonborn ancestry.

– Unlocks the Warlock, Bard, and Monk classes, as well as the Dragonborn ancestry. Supporter Pack – Enjoy additional dice to choose from in the options menu!

Read details on the game below:

Bring the authentic tabletop gaming experience to your console and PC!

Roll for initiative, take attacks of opportunity, manage player location and the verticality of the battle field. Set yourself up for the finishing strike and possibly roll a natural 20 at that key moment of battle.​

In Solasta, you take control of four heroes, each with unique skills that complement one another. Every hero expresses themselves in the adventure, making each action and dialog choice a dynamic part to the story. Players will create their heroes just as they would in a pen-and-paper game by choosing their race, class, personality and rolling for their stats.​

You make the choices, dice decide your destiny.

An Epic Team Adventure

Discover the shattered world of Solasta: explore ruins and dungeons for legendary treasures, learn the truth of an age-old cataclysm—and stop it from happening again.

Solasta: explore ruins and dungeons for legendary treasures, learn the truth of an age-old cataclysm—and stop it from happening again. Create your very own party of adventurers with our Character Creation Tool in the classic tabletop RPG tradition. Breathe life into your heroes, and see their personalities reflected in their dialogue. Tailor your squad to your preferred strategy and maximize your party’s abilities. The choice is yours.

Discover a Mysterious and Dynamic World

Delve into long forgotten dungeons to unearth ancient artifacts, but stay watchful of light and darkness: many dangers hide in the dark, but a light can attract monsters. Some enemies have darkvision, some may flee from your torch… Successful adventurers will learn to use it to their advantage.

Successful adventurers will learn to use it to their advantage. Fight monsters in squad-level, turn-based, tactical combat. Solasta‘s dynamic environment offers some interesting tactical options. Bridges can collapse, leaving enemies stranded and vulnerable. Walls and columns can be pushed over—on top of your foes, if you do it right. The world is your playground.

Prepare to Think in Three Dimensions

The dungeons in Solasta are more than flat game-boards. Climb, jump, or fly around obstacles. Evade or surprise foes from above or below. Push them into chasms or drop things on their heads. Position yourself on high grounds to start the fight with an advantage.

Solasta are more than flat game-boards. Climb, jump, or fly around obstacles. Evade or surprise foes from above or below. Push them into chasms or drop things on their heads. Position yourself on high grounds to start the fight with an advantage. Size also matters. Escape through narrow passages where bigger enemies won’t fit and crawl through tunnels to find secret areas. Take advantage of the environment to find cover suited to your own size. Watch out, though—the monsters are also thinking vertically.

Dungeon Maker

In Solasta, the adventure does not stop after the campaign is over. Unleash your creativity and craft your own dungeons to play and share with friends with the snap of a finger using the in-game Dungeon Maker! From the room layout, monster composition, and treasure the party will find—down to the decoration and lighting of each room or the music track playing—everything is decided by you.

Solasta, the adventure does not stop after the campaign is over. Unleash your creativity and craft your own dungeons to play and share with friends with the snap of a finger using the in-game Dungeon Maker! From the room layout, monster composition, and treasure the party will find—down to the decoration and lighting of each room or the music track playing—everything is decided by you. Note that the Dungeon Maker is a work in progress and will keep being improved as time goes by, so look forward to more Dungeon Maker features in the future!

Update Accompanying Release of Downloadable Content Primal Calling

To celebrate the release of the downloadable content “Primal Calling,” we’re releasing a free content update for all our players—including a much anticipated higher level cap!

Level cap increased from level 10 to level 12, unlocking new class features as well as level six spells.

Scars and Facial Paints customization options in character creation.

Tired of playing through the tutorial? You can now skip it!

Rebalanced (harder!) fight at the end of the campaign—prepare for a challenge!

New town exterior and town interior environments for the Dungeon Maker.

New Campaign Creator Feature, allowing custom dungeons to be bundled together into a campaign with custom monsters, custom NPCs and merchants, and custom items!

Free Content Update with the release of Lost Valley

Online multiplayer cooperative play is now available: Compatible with both official “Crown of the Magister” and “Lost Valley” campaigns, Primal Calling content as well as Custom Campaigns made with the Dungeon Maker!

multiplayer cooperative play is now available: Compatible with both official “Crown of the Magister” and “Lost Valley” campaigns, Primal Calling content as well as Custom Campaigns made with the Dungeon Maker! Spellcasting chants: Your spellcasters are no longer mute when casting spells, and we’ve added an additional spellcasting animation to boot! (you can turn off chants in the option menu)

Crafting feats: Tired of having to pick specific background in order to craft potions and magic items? We’ve added two feats to solve that problem!

feats: Tired of having to pick specific background in order to craft potions and magic items? We’ve added two feats to solve that problem! Surprise system overhaul: Now more faithful to the tabletop rules with individual perception checks for each surprised enemy, making fights more even!

New quest, dialog, and custom loot table systems added to the Dungeon Maker, helping creators to make even better and Custom Campaigns!

