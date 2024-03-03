Pacific Drive Debuts in 2nd on the Australian Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 25, 2024.

Pacific Drive is the one new release in the top 10 this week as it debuted in second place.

Batman Arkham Collection and Xenoblade Chronicles 3 re-entered the top 10 in third and fourth places, respectively. NBA 2K24 is up from seventh to fifth place and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege is up from 10th to sixth place.

Mario Vs. Donkey Kong in its second week fell from third to seventh place, while Skull and Bones dropped from second to ninth place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Helldivers 2 Pacific Drive - NEW Batman Arkham Collection Xenoblade Chronicles 3 NBA 2K24 Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege Mario vs. Donkey Kong Grand Theft Auto V Skull and Bones Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

