Skull and Bones and Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debut on the Australian Charts - Sales

by, posted 6 hours ago

Helldivers 2 has remained in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 18, 2024.

Skull and Bones debuted in second place, while Mario vs. Donkey Kong debuted in third place.

Madden NFL 24 is up one spot to fourth place, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down three spots to fifth place, and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in sixth place.

NBA 2K24, Red Dead Redemption 2, Need for Speed: Heat, and Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege re-entered the top 10 in seventh, eighth, ninth, and 10th places.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Helldivers 2 Skull and Bones - NEW Mario vs. Donkey Kong - NEW Madden NFL 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V NBA 2K24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Need for Speed: Heat Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege

