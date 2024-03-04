PS5 vs Switch Sales Comparison - January 2024 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned worldwide sales of the PlayStation 5 and Switch.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do not lineup.

PS5 Vs. Switch Worldwide:

Gap change in latest month: 217,130 - NS

Gap change over last 12 months: 1,846,344 - NS

Total Lead: 3,827,661 - Switch

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 54,173,963

Switch Total Sales: 58,001,624

January 2024 is the 39th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the Nintendo Switch when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 0.22 million units.

In the last 12 months, the Switch has outsold the PS5 by 1.85 million units. The PS5 is behind the Switch by 3.83 million units.

The PlayStation 5 has sold 54.17 million units in 39 months, while the Nintendo Switch sold 58.00 million units. Month 39 for the PlayStation 5 is January 2024 and for the Nintendo Switch it is May 2020.

The Nintendo Switch crossed 60 million in month 41, 70 million in month 45, and 80 million in month 48. The Nintendo Switch has sold 137.72 million units through January 2023. The PS5 is 83.55 million units behind lifetime Switch sales.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

