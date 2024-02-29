PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Month 39 - Sales

This monthly series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch.

It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Global:

Switch: 58,001,624 PS5: 54,173,963 XSX|S: 27,682,605

Through the first 38 months available worldwide the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 3.83 million units and is 30.32 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 26.49 million units.

The Switch has sold 58.00 million in 39 months worldwide, while the PS5 sold 54.17 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 27.68 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 months, the Switch is in the lead. The Switch has a 41.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 38.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 19.8 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch US:

Switch: 19,691,811 PS5: 19,061,217 XSX|S: 13,825,250

Through the first 39 months available in the US the Nintendo Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 0.63 million units and is 5.87 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 5.24 million units.

The Switch has sold 19.69 million in 39 months in the US, while the PS5 sold 19.06 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 13.83 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 37.4 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 36.3 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 26.3 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Europe:

PS5: 17,900,770 Switch: 14,912,492 XSX|S: 7,445,644

Through the first 39 months available in Europe the PlayStation 5 is ahead of the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Switch by 2.99 million units and is 10.46 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The Switch is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 7.47 million units.

The PS5 has sold 17.90 million in 39 months in Europe, while the Switch sold 14.91 million units and the Xbox Series X|S 7.45 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 months, the PlayStation 5 currently leads. The PS5 has a 44.5 percent marketshare, the Switch sits at 37.0 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 18.5 percent.

PS5 Vs. Xbox Series X|S Vs. Switch Japan:

Switch: 13,711,741 PS5: 5,186,391 XSX|S: 554,532

Through the first 39 months available in Japan the Switch is ahead of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S by a wide margin. The Switch is ahead of the PS5 by 8.53 million units and is 13.16 million units ahead of the Xbox Series X|S. The PS5 is ahead of the Xbox Series X|S by 4.63 million units.

The Switch has sold 13.71 million units in 39 months in Japan, while the PS5 has sold 5.19 million units, and the Xbox Series X|S 0.55 million units.

Looking at the marketshare through 39 months, the Switch currently leads. The Switch has a 70.5 percent marketshare, the PS5 sits at 26.7 percent, and the Xbox Series X|S at 2.8 percent.

