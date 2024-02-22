Mario vs. Donkey Kong Debuts in 1st on the Japanese Charts, NS Sells 48K, PS5 Sells 38K - Sales

Mario vs. Donkey Kong (NS) has debuted in first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 61,930 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending February 18, 2024.

The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (NS) debuted in sixth place with sales of 7,160 units. Skull and Bones (PS5) debuted in seventh place with sales of 6,635 units.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is in second place with sales of 13,036 units and Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) is in third place with sales of 10,355 units.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) is in fourth place with sales of 7,607 units and Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (NS) is in fifth place with sales of 7,501 units.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons (NS) is in eighth place with sales of 5,716 units and Minecraft (NS) is in ninth place with sales of 5,603 units. Persona 3 Reload (PS5) is in 10th place with sales of 5,603 units.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling platform with 48,391 units sold. The PlayStation 5 sold 38,212 units, the Xbox Series X|S sold 1,647 units, the PlayStation 4 sold 467 units, and the 3DS sold 14 units.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[NSW] Mario vs. Donkey Kong (Nintendo, 02/16/24) – 61,930 (New) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 13,036 (1,745,124) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 10,355 (980,891) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 7,607 (5,710,865) [NSW] Shiren the Wanderer: The Mystery Dungeon of Serpentcoil Island (Spike Chunsoft, 01/25/24) – 7,501 (121,272) [NSW] The Legend of Heroes: Trails through Daybreak (Nihon Falcom, 02/15/24) – 7,160 (New) [PS5] Skull and Bones (Ubisoft, 02/16/24) – 6,635 (New) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,716 (7,695,467) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,603 (3,447,165) [PS5] Persona 3 Reload (ATLUS, 02/02/24) – 5,308 (91,362)

Here is the hardware breakdown (followed by lifetime sales):

Switch OLED Model – 35,962 (6,698,604) PlayStation 5 – 33,033 (4,542,605) Switch Lite – 7,229 (5,744,397) Switch – 5,200 (19,724,837) PlayStation 5 Digital Edition – 5,179 (721,173) Xbox Series X – 1,042 (254,254) Xbox Series S – 605 (301,424) PlayStation 4 – 467 (7,919,922) New 2DS LL (including 2DS) – 14 (1,192,842)

