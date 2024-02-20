Gigantic: Rampage Edition Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, Xbox One, and PC - News

/ 435 Views

by, posted 5 hours ago

Gearbox Publishing and developer Abstraction have announced Gigantic: Rampage Edition for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam and Epic Games Store. It will launch on April 9 for $19.99.

"The original Gigantic game from Motiga maintained a passionate and loyal community that kept the spirit of the game alive throughout all these years," said Gearbox Publishing San Francisco president Yoon. "It was through all of their excitement coupled with our desire to bring Gigantic back one day that we are thrilled to finally confirm we’re bringing back and making it better than ever with Gigantic: Rampage Edition.

"It’s a fun refresh of the original game with new maps, new heroes, and best of all, there are no microtransactions. Players can jump in and play, and unlock all of the game’s content just by playing and making progress over time. To our dedicated fans who never gave up on Gigantic, thank you for all of the support! To new players who love hero shooters and MOBAs, we hope to see you on the airship!”

Abstraction lead game designer and Gigantic: Rampage Edition game design lead Bart Vossen added, "It’s an honor to help Gigantic make an incredible comeback. With Rampage Edition, we knew right away that we wanted to make everything fans loved about Gigantic bigger, better, and even more accessible for all players. We can’t w"it for players to dive in and see all new content and improvements that make this the definitive edition.”

Motiga co-founder and Gigantic co-creator Christopher Chung stated, "I’m happy to finally let this fantastic secret out that Gigantic is back as I have so much love for the game and its incredible community. I greatly appreciate that Gearbox Publishing and Abstraction Games have kept the core of what made Gigantic special. It’s also gratifying to see that they have added new Heroes and a Rush Mode, which were initial concepts we had at Motiga that we knew fans would go crazy for. I can’t wait to play again with our awesome Gigantic community, and I’m positive all players, including new players who didn’t have a chance to play the original game, will fall in love with Gigantic: Rampage Edition!"

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Gigantic: Rampage Edition features dynamic and exciting team-based multiplayer gameplay, a unique art style and a diverse roster of playable heroes, each with a set of upgradeable abilities. Players will team up with four other players to control objectives and take down the opposing team’s mighty Guardian, all while protecting their own. In addition to the original game content, Rampage Edition will introduce new features, including cross-play support, new heroes, new game modes, new maps, upgraded content and gameplay improvements. As a premium experience, the game will have zero microtransactions as players will be able to unlock all content through gameplay or with in-game currency earned by playing.

Gigantic: Rampage Edition will give fans of the original game a bigger and more Gigantic experience than ever before, while welcoming new players, including hero shooter and multiplayer online battle arena fans, to the thrilling team-based multiplayer game. Additionally, following the launch of Rampage Edition, a Ranked Mode and new hero skins will be released as free updates.

Everything From the Original Gigantic and More

Exciting Roster of Heroes – Twenty-three returning heroes to select from, all with a unique set of offensive and defensive capabilities, including their own ultimate abilities. Choose a hero, join a team and go against another team in 5v5 battles to see who will win it all! New Heroes Roland – A world-hardened man, who lost his arm, but gained unparalleled reach. Kajir – A fast reflexed feline who has a taste for fighting in the alley and streets.

– Twenty-three returning heroes to select from, all with a unique set of offensive and defensive capabilities, including their own ultimate abilities. Choose a hero, join a team and go against another team in 5v5 battles to see who will win it all! Expansive and Intricate Maps – Set in a vibrant fun-filled world, prepare to jump into and blast your way across expansive battlefields with creatures, such as massive Guardians, to aid you in battle! New Maps Picaro Bay – A breezy seaside map with verticality, narrow alleyways, and a pirate ship for waging fast paced clashes. Heaven’s Ward – A heavily industrialized district that showcases an old power plant, warehouses, and factories with many nooks and crannies for players to have a blast in.

– Set in a vibrant fun-filled world, prepare to jump into and blast your way across expansive battlefields with creatures, such as massive Guardians, to aid you in battle! Customization and Hero Progression – Make your favorite Gigantic hero your own! Build and customize individual hero loadouts that match your playstyle, unlock and choose from a variety of hero and weapon skins, including new skins not from the original game, and unlock additional content for your hero as you progress!

Game Modes

Rush – A more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed mode for all players bringing a streamlined Gigantic experience that lets players jump in and get into the action with ease.

– A more accessible, fast-paced and action-packed mode for all players bringing a streamlined Gigantic experience that lets players jump in and get into the action with ease. Clash – The original game mode players from the classic version of Gigantic is back, bringing a deeply strategic and thrilling team-based experience for more epic matches.

– The original game mode players from the classic version of Gigantic is back, bringing a deeply strategic and thrilling team-based experience for more epic matches. Custom – Create your own exciting matches where you can pick a map, compete against friends to refine your skills on the battlefield, and also spectate.

Cross-Platform Play Between Consoles and PC – Team up and jump into epic matches with friends across multiple platforms.

Free Post-Launch Content – Following the launch of Rampage Edition a Ranked Mode and new hero skins will be released for free via updates.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles