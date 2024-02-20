PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for February 2024 Now Available - News

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics games for February 2024, which includes Need for Speed Unbound, The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition, Tales of Arise and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for February 2024 are currently available until Monday, March 4 and include Foamstars for the PS5 and PS4, Rollerdrome for the PS5 and PS4, and Steelrising for the PS5.

Check out information on the games below:

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium | Game Catalog

Need for Speed Unbound | PS5

With separate single and multiplayer campaigns, this latest edition in the Need for Speed franchise from Criterion Games delivers hours of electric, adrenaline-pumping racing action. Race against time, outsmart the cops, and take on weekly qualifiers to reach The Grand, Lakeshore’s ultimate street racing challenge. Pack your garage with precision-tuned, custom rides and light up the streets with your style, exclusive fits, and a vibrant global soundtrack that bumps in every corner of the world.

The Outer Worlds: Spacer’s Choice Edition | PS5

The Outer Worlds is a single-player, sci-fi RPG from the developer of Pillars of Eternity and Fallout: New Vegas. Lost in transit while on a colonist ship bound for the furthest edges of the galaxy, you awake decades later to find yourself in the midst of a deep conspiracy threatening to destroy the far-flung Halcyon colony. Explore the furthest reaches of space and encounter various factions, all vying for power, and decide what kind of character you will become as your choices determine how the story unfolds.

Tales of Arise | PS4, PS5

From Bandai Namco comes a new entry in the long-running ‘Tales’ series, featuring a diverse cast of characters, an intuitive and rewarding combat system, and a captivating story. For 300 years, Rena has ruled over Dahna, pillaging the planet of its resources and stripping people of their dignity and freedom. The tale begins with two people born on different worlds, each looking to change their fate and create a new future. Set in a lush world worth fighting for, Tales of Arise delivers a first-class JRPG experience.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla | PS4, PS5

Become a legendary Viking warrior raised on tales of battle and glory. Raid your enemies, grow your settlement, and build your political power in the quest to earn a place among the gods in Valhalla. Advanced RPG mechanics allow you to shape the growth of your character and influence the world around you. With every choice you make, from political alliances and combat strategy to dialogue and gear progression, you will carve your own path to glory. Construct and upgrade buildings that allow for deep customization, including a barracks, blacksmith, tattoo parlor and more. Recruit new members to your clan and personalize your Viking experience.

LEGO Worlds | PS4

LEGO Worlds is an open environment of procedurally-generated Worlds made entirely of LEGO bricks which you can freely manipulate and dynamically populate with LEGO models. Create anything you can imagine one brick at a time, or use large-scale landscaping tools to create vast mountain ranges and dot your world with tropical islands. Drop in prefabricated structures to build and customize any world to your liking. Explore using helicopters, dragons, motorbikes or even gorillas and unlock treasures that enhance your gameplay. Watch your creations come to life through characters and creatures that interact with you and each other in unexpected ways. In LEGO Worlds, anything is possible.

LEGO Jurassic World | PS4

Experience four Jurassic films – Jurassic Park, The Lost World: Jurassic Park, Jurassic Park III, Jurassic World – in humorous LEGO form. This fun adventure recreates unforgettable scenes and action sequences from the films, allowing fans to play through key moments and giving them the opportunity to fully explore the expansive grounds of Isla Nublar and Isla Sorna. Collect LEGO amber and experiment with DNA to create completely original dinosaurs, and put your new creations into paddocks as you complete special Free Play missions.

Roguebook | PS4, PS5

Embrace the challenge of a roguelike deckbuilder with unique mechanics from the developers of Faeria and Richard Garfield, creator of Magic: The Gathering. Create a team of two heroes, each with their own cards and abilities. Combine their strengths to defeat over 40 bosses and enemies. Choose wisely from 200 cards, 80 relics and 30 gems that can be combined. You will never play with the same deck twice.

Rogue Lords | PS4

Play as the Devil in this dark fantasy roguelike. Defeated many moons ago, you are finally coming back with your most faithful disciples to take revenge on those miserable Demon Hunters. Play runs after runs and collect ancient artefacts to regain your power and take back your rightful place. Setup your team of famous evil geniuses like Dracula, the Headless Horseman or Bloody Mary. Build their set of skills and create synergies to face any mortal who dares to stand in your way.

Tales of Zestiria | PS4

In a medieval-style fantasy world torn by war and political skirmishes, accept the burden of the Shepherd and fight human darkness to protect your world from Malevolence and reunite humans and Seraphim in this action RPG.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Resistance: Retribution | PS4, PS5

Experience Resistance: Retribution, originally released on the PSP and now enhanced with up-rendering, rewind, quick save, and custom video filters. Fueled by vengeance, former British Marine James Grayson intends to destroy the Chimeran conversion centers at any cost. Enlisted by the European resistance, The Maquis, he soon learns the Chimera have evolved a new method of converting humans.

Tales of Symphonia | PS4, PS5

Explore a rich and lively world filled with unforgettable characters and experience an emotionally charged storyline in this enhanced version of the action RPG from the ‘Tales of’ series. Play with up to 3 friends in local co-op mode and combine hundreds of special attacks and magic spells as you fight powerful opponents in real-time battles.

Tales of Vesperia | PS4, PS5

A power struggle begins in a civilization dependent on an ancient technology, the blastia, and the Empire that controls it. The fates of two friends traveling separate paths intertwine in an epic adventure that threatens the existence of all. This Definitive version was created to mark the 10th anniversary of the action RPG and includes updated full HD graphics, brand-new music tracks, exciting mini-games, bosses, and a collection of costume DLC!

