Helldivers 2 Debuts in 1st on the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has debuted in second place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 11, 2024.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up two spots to second place, It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in third place, and Tekken 8 fell three spots to fourth place. Madden NFL 24 is up one spot to fifth place, while EA Sports FC 24 is down one spot to sixth place.

Hogwarts Legacy remained in seventh place and Need for Speed: Heat re-entered the top 10 in eighth place. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fell from second to ninth place in its second week. Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Helldivers 2 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III It Take Two Tekken 8 Madden NFL 24 EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Need for Speed: Heat Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order

