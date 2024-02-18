Helldivers 2 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending February 11, 2024.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League in it second week dropped two spots to third place, while Persona 3 Reload in its second week fell from second to ninth place.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up two spots to second place, while EA Sports FC 24 and Madden NFL 24 are up one spot to fourth and fifth places, respectively.

It Takes Two re-entered the top 10 in sixth place, Tekken 8 dropped from third to seventh place, Hogwarts Legacy is down one spot to eighth place, and The Last of Us Part II Remastered rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Helldivers 2 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League EA Sports FC 24 Madden NFL 24 It Take Two Tekken 8 Hogwarts Legacy Persona 3 Reload The Last of Us Part II Remastered

