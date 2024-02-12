Helldivers 2 Debuts in 7th on the UK Retail Charts - Sales

Helldivers 2 has debuted in seventh place on the UK retail charts, according to GfK data for the week ending February 10, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy shot up the charts from seventh to first place and EA Sports FC 24 is up four spots to second place. Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League fell two spots to third place, while Super Mario Bros. Wonder and Mario Kart 8 Deluxe remained in fourth and fifth places, respectively.

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II re-entered the charts in sixth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up one spot to eighth place. Tekken 8 fell from third to ninth place and Minecraft is up one spot to 10th place.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles for the week:

Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Helldivers 2 - NEW Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tekken 8 Minecraft

