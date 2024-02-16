PS5 vs PS4 Sales Comparison in Europe - January 2024 - Sales

The VGChartz sales comparison series of articles are updated monthly and each one focuses on a different sales comparison using our estimated video game hardware figures. The charts include comparisons between the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch, as well as with older platforms. There are articles based on our worldwide estimates, as well as the US, Europe, and Japan.

This monthly series compares the aligned Europe sales of the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4.

The PlayStation 5 launched in November 2020, while the PlayStation 4 launched in November 2013. This does mean the holiday periods for the two consoles do lineup.

PS5 Vs. PS4 Europe:

Gap change in latest month: 38,511 - PS4

Gap change over last 12 months: 700,055 - PS5

Total Lead: 4,672,382 - PS4

PlayStation 5 Total Sales: 17,900,770

PlayStation 4 Total Sales: 22,573,152

January 2024 is the 39th month the PlayStation 5 has been available for. In the latest month, the gap grew in favor of the PlayStation 4 when compared to the aligned launch of the PlayStation 5 by 38,511 units.

In the last 12 months, the PS5 has outsold the PS4 by 0.70 million units. The PS5 is currently behind the PS4 by 4.67 million units.

The PS5 has sold 17.90 million units in 39 months, while the PS4 sold 22.57 million units. Month 39 for the PS5 is January 2024 and for the PS4 is January 2017.

The PS4 crossed 30 million in month 51 and 40 million in month 72. The PS4 has sold 45.85 million units to date in Europe. The PS5 is 27.95 million units behind lifetime PS4 sales in Europe.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

