PS5 Best-Seller in Europe in January 2024, The Last of Us Part II Remastered Debuts in 2nd - Sales

posted 3 hours ago

EA Sports FC 24 has remained in first place on the Europe charts for January 2024, according to GSD data reported by GamesIndustry. Sales for the game are nearly identical to FIFA 23 last year.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered debuted in second place on the charts with sales over two and a half timers bigger than the launch of The Last of Us Part I. The remaster did benefit from the £10 upgrade offer, which let PS4 owners upgrade to the PS5 version of the game for just £10.

Tekken 8 debuted in seventh place with sales up over 80 percent compared to the launch week of Street Fighter 6. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown debuted in ninth place.

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice shot up the charts to eighth place thanks to a heavy discount on Steam and the sequel, Senua's Saga: Hellblade 2, getting a May 21 release date.

Palworld would have likely debuted on the charts, however, digital sales from the publisher were not given.

There were 12.14 million video games sold in Europe in January, which is down 7.3 percent year-on-year.

Console sales in the tracked European markets for January are down 1.6 percent year-on-year to nearly 475,000 consoles sold. It should be noted console sales in the UK, Germany, and some Eastern European countries are not included.

The PlayStation 5 was the best-selling console with strong sales for the month, which was offset by sharp declines in the Nintendo switch. Xbox Series X|S also saw a slight decrease year-on-year.

There were also 1.8 million accessories and other add-on products sold in January, which is down 1.4 percent year-on-year.

Top 10 Games in Europe in January 2024, according to GSD (Digital + Physical):

Position Title 1 EA Sports FC 24 (EA) 2 The Last of Us Part II Remastered (Sony) 3 Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros) 4 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 (Activision Blizzard) 5 Grand Theft Auto 5 (Rockstar) 6 Tekken 8 (Bandai Namco) 7 Super Mario Bros Wonder (Nintendo)* 8 Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice (Microsoft) 9 Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft) 10 Need for Speed: Heat (EA) *Digital data unavailable GSD digital data includes games from participating companies sold via Steam, Xbox Live, PlayStation Network, Nintendo Eshop. Major participating companies are Activision Blizzard, Bandai Namco, Capcom, Codemasters, Electronic Arts, Embracer Group (including Gearbox, Koch Media, Sabre Interactive), Focus Entertainment, Konami, Marvellous Games, Microids, Microsoft (including Bethesda), Milestone, Nacon, Paradox Interactive, Quantic Dream, Sega, Sony, Square Enix, Take-Two, Tencent, Ubisoft and Warner Bros. Nintendo and 505 Games are the notable absentees, alongside smaller studios. Digital data includes games sold in Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Russia, Slovakia, Slovenia, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Turkey, Ukraine, and United Kingdom. Physical data includes all games, but only those sold in Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Console hardware sales cover Belgium, Denmark, Finland, France, Italy, Portugal, Russia, Spain, Sweden and Switzerland. Accessories sales cover the same markets, but doesn't include Switzerland.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

