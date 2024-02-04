Tekken 8 Tops the New Zealand Charts, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Debuts in 2nd - Sales

by, posted 4 hours ago

Tekken 8 has debuted in first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 28, 2024.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in second place.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered in its second week dropped two spots to third place. EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to fourth place, while Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III fell two spots to fifth place. Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to sixth place and Monster Hunter: World re-entered the top 10 in seventh place.

Sea of Thieves re-entered the top 10 in eighth place, Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege came in ninth place, and EA Sports UFC 5 rounds out the top five.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Tekken 8 - NEW Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - NEW The Last of Us Part II Remastered EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Monster Hunter: World Sea of Thieves Tom Clancy's Rainbow Six Siege EA Sports UFC 5

