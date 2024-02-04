Tekken 8 Debuts in 1st on the Australian Charts, Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth Debuts in 3rd - Sales

/ 387 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Tekken 8 has debuted in first place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 28, 2024.

Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth, the one other new release in the top 10, debuted in third place.

The Last of Us Part II Remastered in its second week dropped one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 dropped from third to fourth place, and Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is down one spot to fifth place.

Hogwarts legacy and Super Mario Bros. Wonder are both up one spot to sixth to seventh places, respectively. Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS) re-entered the top 10 in eighth place and Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown in its second week fell from second to ninth place. Nintendo Switch Sports rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Tekken 8 - NEW The Last of Us Part II Remastered Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - NEW EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown Nintendo Switch Sports

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles