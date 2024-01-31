Rise of the Ronin Gameplay Overview Trailer Released - News

Publisher Sony Interactive Entertainment and developer Team Ninja during the PlayStation State of Play released a gameplay overview trailer for Rise of the Ronin.

view the gameplay overview trailer below:

Read new details on the game via the PlayStation Blog below:

Fighting Like a Ronin

A variety of weapons are available for battling your enemies. In addition to Team Ninja’s signature swordplay, you can wield Japanese spears and ranged firearms, including foreign pistols.

Hybrid Japanese-western weapons are also options. Use the the flamethrower-like Fire Pipe to roast groups and ignite flammable barrels or wield the bayonet to deflect blades and counter rifle blasts. Choosing your combat style and keeping your enemies’ armaments in mind is key to gaining advantage in battle.

As Team Ninja fans know, timing is key in melee combat. The new trailer showcases a heated battle between swordsmen where stance selection, blocking, and timed parries are critical to defeating foes. You can also wield a versatile Grappling Rope to pull distant enemies in during fights or perform a stealthy takedown on an unaware sentry. Players can also use the rope to launch themselves towards foes and close the gap.

Prepare to use every tool available to overcome the fearsome threats facing our fated Ronin.

Two katana-wielding combatants cross swords.

Traversing Japan

Plenty of choices are available when covering ground in late 19th century Japan. Your grappling rope is useful outside combat to scale rooftops and other heights, allowing you to gain leverage in a flash. Mounting a trusty horse also allows you to gallop across open fields to mission objectives faster.

The ingenious Avicula is one of the traversal options we at Team Ninja are most excited about. This marvel of engineering allows you to instantly deploy a lightweight set of wings, perfect for gliding through the air. Players can sprint across rooftops, grapple to a distant height, and deploy their glider in midair, using the upward momentum to soar through the air. You can adjust your direction, speed, close wings at any moment, and get a stealthy drop on unsuspecting enemies.

A sea side scene. Day break. In the far distance, ships sail towards a nearby port. At the front of the image, a character with the Avicula glider deployed soars towards a nearby island.

Player Choice

In addition to choices of combat and traversal styles, players can also impact Rise of the Ronin’s world with their actions during story missions.

At one point in the new trailer, we see the player choose to help a character named Igashichi fight a group of hostile guards. This choice to help establishes a bond between these characters, lets players get to know Igashichi more deeply, and unlocks other game features. You’ll be able to make these choices with additional characters, such as Ryoma Sakamoto highlighted in a previous trailer.

Who you choose to develop a relationship with impacts how the story unfolds. However, there are no disadvantages to bonding with a character at the expense of another. Consider it even more variety for your next playthrough.

Rise of the Ronin will launch for the PlayStation 5 on March 22.

