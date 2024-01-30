Xbox Revenue Jumped 49% During Holiday Quarter, Driven By Activision Blizzard Acquisition - Sales

/ 345 Views

by, posted 1 hour ago

Microsoft has released its earnings report for the second quarter of the 2024 fiscal year, which ended up December 31, 2023.

Xbox gaming revenue increased by 49 percent year-on-year to $7.11 billion. This includes "44 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition."

Xbox content & services revenue increased 61 percent compared to the same quarter a year ago. This includes "55 points of net impact from the Activision acquisition." Xbox hardware revenue grew three percent.

The growth in Xbox due to the Activision Blizzard acquisition was enough for it to surpass Windows as Microsoft's third biggest division in terms of revenue generated.

Overall, Microsoft reported for the quarter GAAP revenue was up 18 percent year-over-year to $62.02 billion and net income was up 33 percent to $21.87 billion.

Stay tuned for more information...

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles