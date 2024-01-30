Clockwork Revolution is Co-Developed by Shapeshifter Games - News

Publisher Xbox Game Studios and developer inXile Entertainment have announced newly formed studio Shapeshifter Games is co-developing the steampunk first-person RPG, Clockwork Revolution.

"We’re happy to announce that the newly formed Shapeshifter Games, formed of ex-Volition developers, is working with us to help bring Clockwork Revolution to life," announced developer inXile Entertainment.

"Shortly after Volition closed, we flew to Illinois and worked with Xbox and the then ex-Volition leadership to secure this new team as our co-development partner. Their wealth of industry experience further bolstering our efforts in developing our upcoming steampunk RPG Clockwork Revolution."

"I was very grateful to be able to help secure this new studio and get some truly amazing developers to help make Clockwork a reality," said inXile Entertainment Studio Head Brian Fargo. "Co-dev groups are almost a given these days, but this one is special for us because of my long history with them going back to the Descent and FreeSpace games."

inXile President Chris Keenan added, "One of the first games I tested in my career was Descent, so I have a special place in my heart for the Parallax/Volition team and history. First priority was ensuring these folks had a place to land on Clockwork Revolution, and we're thankful we were able to get it done so quickly. Bringing in new development partners can be challenging, but this was a rare partnership that felt right from the beginning."

Shapeshifter Games Studio Head Matt Madigan said, "The talented and experienced team that joined Shapeshifter has hit the ground running. We’ve had a lot of support from former Volitionites, and are truly grateful to inXile and Microsoft for the opportunity to assist with the development of a great new IP."

Clockwork Revolution is in development for the Xbox Series X|S, PC, and Xbox Game Pass.

