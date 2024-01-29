[Update] Report: Embracer Cancels Deus Ex Game and Lays Off Staff at Eidos Montreal - News

Update:

Eidos Montreal has confirmed 97 people have been laid off at the studio.

"For the last 17 years, our teams at Eidos have worked on some of the most beloved brands in the industry, combining deep storytelling and innovation into unique games," said Eidos Montreal. "We have created memorable multi awarded experiences that we are proud of and we know our teams members have put their heart and soul in all of them.

"The global economic context, the challenges of our industry and the comprehensive restructuring announced by Embracer have finally impacted our studio. The difficult decision has been made to let go 97 people from development teams, administration, and support services.

"We are working to support all impacted personnel through this transition. These very talented, highly experienced people are entering the employment market, and we want them to find their next projects and are helping to do so.

"As we navigate these difficult times, the well-being of our team is our priority and the continuous commitment to creating games that players will be able to enjoy in the nearby future.

"To our players… it’s often times not just the games but the game makers as well that we all celebrate and admire. Our commitment is always to making the best games for our amazing fans and even with this restructuring change, we continue to fight on to deliver those awesome experiences for us to share together. Thank you for your continuing support and well wishes."

Original article:

Embracer Group has cancelled an unannounced Deus Ex video game that has been in development for two years, according to people familiar with matters who spoke with Bloomberg.

The sources claim Eidos Montreal has also been hit with layoffs, however, the number of people let go isn't known. This is part of Embracer's ongoing work to cut costs.

The unannounced Deus Ex game was set to enter production later this year.

The Deus Ex franchise has sold over 14 million units worldwide since the first entry released in 2000. The last mainline entry, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, released in 2016 for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

