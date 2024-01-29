Enshrouded Tops 1 Million Players Under 1 Week - News

Publisher and developer Keen Games announced the co-op survival action RPG, Enshrouded, has surpassed one million players since it released in Early Access last week.

Enshrouded released in Early Access for PC via Steam on January 24.

Enshrouded has reached OVER ONE MILLION PLAYERS!!



In just four days, Enshrouded has attracted over a million players. We are completely blown away by its success and the overwhelmingly positive reception. From the bottom of our hearts, we want to thank all our players. pic.twitter.com/bIWgQ5Gn5e — Keen Games ➡️ Enshrouded out NOW! (@KeenGamesStudio) January 29, 2024

Read details on the game below:

The realm of Embervale is lost. In their greed for magical power, your ancestors unleashed a pestilence that consumed the world.



Enshrouded is a game of survival, crafting, and Action RPG combat, set within a sprawling voxel-based continent. As you journey across the mountains and deserts of an open world, you are free to choose your path and shape your destiny.



Ignite the Ancient power of the Flame, and piece together the fragments of a story that unfolds below the surface.

SURVIVE THE SHROUD

You start with nothing but the will to survive the wilds. You must scrape and scavenge through the ruined remnants of a lost kingdom, and fend off the beasts that hunger for your flesh.



Journey through forests, caves, dungeons, searching for secret knowledge and treasure. Build the strength to venture into the Shroud and bring the fight back to the horrors of the deep.

HEART POUNDING ACTION COMBAT

The Shroud consumes the land it corrupts, mutating and guiding all life it encounters. Cleave your way through ravaging factions and formidable bosses, battling Scavenger in the forests, Vukah in the caves, and Fell creatures in the mist.



Duck, parry, and surprise your foes with unexpected fighting skills and powerful spells. Exploit the weaknesses of your enemies as you develop your own unique playstyle with an in-depth skill tree system.

CREATE EPIC BUILDS

Bring life back to the land! Voxel-based building unleashes your creative vision, allowing you to create grand architecture on an epic scale, customized with a vast assortment of materials and furniture. Build not only for yourself, because NPCs will take refuge within your walls, unlocking advanced workshops and the ability to craft epic weapons and armor.

CRAFT GEAR WORTHY OF LEGEND

Craft and customize a staggering array of legendary weapons and armor to become a force to be reckoned with. You'll need to master the shield, the sword, the staff and the bow to withstand the merciless advance of the Shroud.

CALL UPON YOUR ALLIES

Join with friends in 16 player co-op gameplay. Carve out unique roles and complimentary skills that will prove your worth in battle as together you raid, gather treasure, and overcome the Fell hordes that ravage the land.

UNLOCK THE SECRETS OF A FALLEN REALM

Journey through the biomes of Embervale to immerse yourself in vibrant fallen cultures and ancient myths, from the mystical desert of the Kindlewastes to the dark canopies of The Revelwood.



Within the fog, and beneath the ruins of a lost kingdom lies an ever-unfolding story of magic, ruin, hope, and redemption waiting to be discovered.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

