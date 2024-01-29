Square Enix: A Final Fantasy VI Remake Would Take Double That of Final Fantasy VII - News

/ 538 Views

by, posted 3 hours ago

Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze said there is demand for a remake of Final Fantasy VI, however, it would be a much bigger remake than Final Fantasy VII has been.

Kitase suspects a remake of Final Fantasy VI would take double that of Final Fantasy VII, which has already taken around 10 years to remake.

He does reveal there are a lot of people working at Square Enix that want to remake Final Fantasy VI, but he unfortunately can't respond, which bums him out.

Final Fantasy VI released for the SNES in 1994. It was later released on the PlayStation in 1999 and Game Boy Advance in 2006. The Pixel Remaster version of the game was released in 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android, and in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.

He says there are a lot of people inside the company who want to remake FFVI, but he unfortunately can't respond in the affirmative, which bums him out. https://t.co/aJw9ptknve pic.twitter.com/fjo5Fkz3Oo — Shinra Archaeology Department (@ShinraArch) January 28, 2024

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles