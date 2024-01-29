Square Enix: A Final Fantasy VI Remake Would Take Double That of Final Fantasy VII - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 3 hours ago / 538 Views
Final Fantasy VII Remake producer Yoshinori Kitase in an interview with French YouTuber Julien Chièze said there is demand for a remake of Final Fantasy VI, however, it would be a much bigger remake than Final Fantasy VII has been.
Kitase suspects a remake of Final Fantasy VI would take double that of Final Fantasy VII, which has already taken around 10 years to remake.
He does reveal there are a lot of people working at Square Enix that want to remake Final Fantasy VI, but he unfortunately can't respond, which bums him out.
Final Fantasy VI released for the SNES in 1994. It was later released on the PlayStation in 1999 and Game Boy Advance in 2006. The Pixel Remaster version of the game was released in 2022 for PC, iOS, and Android, and in 2023 for the Nintendo Switch and PlayStation 4.
Depends on what their intention is really. FF7 is being milked for all it's worth it seems, for good or bad. 6 doesn't hold the same impact as 7 does for many (which was many people first ever FF game) but is well loved in the fan base. If a remake means removing certain story beats, changing combat and splitting it into multiple games? I'd say no thanks, I'll stick with the superb game made 30 years ago thanks and put resources into making new entries in the series.
I'm not sure i'd want a remake. The SNES art style is a lot of the charm.
Maybe it could get the HD-2D treatment! I agree, FF7 looked incredibly old by today's standards, like most games from that time period of early 3D gaming, and warranted a remake, but the pixelized look of the SNES games have aged incredibly well. I would love for Chrono Trigger to get the HD-2D makeover too.
I will weight in that a proper pixel 2D-HD remaster would be already a nice step and could give funding for their future try on FF6 remake. And well they could make a remake that would match a PS3 level of graphic (and them make a remaster for higher asset so they can cut down on time).
I think a sensible approach would be to remake the game in a lower-effort manner, so e.g. picking something from these: low-poly, Octopath Traveler style, other less detailed 3D... I relatively recently completed the game for the first time, and while my general impression of the game was good, there were certainly areas that could do with at least some modernizing.
wow how long would ff13 remake ten i guess. 1300 years?
Why haven't they even done a remaster for modern consoles of FF13? This is SquEnix who currently have like 2 different versions of FF3 available to purchase on mobile yet they haven't tried to just update some graphical settings and re-release FF13? You'd think it would be easy money.