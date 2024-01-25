Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Tops the Japanese Charts, Another Code: Recollection Debuts in 4th - Sales

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5) is up two spots to take first place on the retail charts in Japan with sales of 30,220 units, according to Famitsu for the week ending January 21, 2024.

Another Code: Recollection (NS) debuted in fourth place with sales of 15,741 units. The Last of Us Part II Remastered (PS5) debuted in 13th place with sales of 4,364 units. Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (NS) debuted in 27th place with sales of 1,921 units.

Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (NS) remained in second place with sales of 16,733 units. Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) is down two spots to third place with sales of 16,654 units.

Famitsu has yet to publish the hardware sales.

Here is the best-selling games in Japan:

[PS5] Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (SIE, 10/20/23) – 30,220 (243,612) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu World: Chikyuu wa Kibou de Mawatteru! (Konami, 11/16/23) – 16,733 (936,936) [NSW] Super Mario Bros. Wonder (Nintendo, 10/20/23) – 16,654 (1,687,342) [NSW] Another Code: Recollection (Nintendo, 01/19/24) – 15,741 (New) [NSW] Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (Nintendo, 04/28/17) – 8,267 (5,680,781) [NSW] Animal Crossing: New Horizons (Nintendo, 03/20/20) – 5,790 (7,673,551) [NSW] Minecraft (Microsoft, 06/21/18) – 5,788 (3,424,744) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet (The Pokemon Company, 11/18/22) – 5,670 (5,278,988) [NSW] Dragon Quest Monsters: The Dark Prince (Square Enix, 12/01/23) – 5,581 (534,841) [NSW] Pikmin 4 (Nintendo, 07/21/23) – 5,438 (1,161,358) [NSW] Super Smash Bros. Ultimate (Nintendo, 12/07/18) – 5,135 (5,429,917) [NSW] Pokemon Scarlet / Pokemon Violet + The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero (The Pokemon Company, 11/03/23) – 4,907 (99,747) [PS5] The Last of Us Part II Remastered (SIE, 01/19/24) – 4,364 (New) [NSW] Splatoon 3 (Nintendo, 09/09/22) – 3,981 (4,213,961) [NSW] The Game of Life for Nintendo Switch (Takara Tomy, 10/06/23) – 3,847 (177,498) [NSW] Clubhouse Games: 51 Worldwide Classics (Nintendo, 06/05/20) – 3,732 (1,234,901) [NSW] The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (Nintendo, 05/12/23) – 3,060 (1,944,981) [NSW] Nintendo Switch Sports (Nintendo, 04/29/22) – 2,816 (1,262,600) [NSW] Ring Fit Adventure (Nintendo, 10/18/19) – 2,761 (3,517,292) [NSW] Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival (Bandai Namco, 09/22/22) – 2,670 (293,114) [NSW] Mario Party Superstars (Nintendo, 10/29/21) – 2,634 (1,389,791) [NSW] Super Mario Party (Nintendo, 10/05/18) – 2,533 (2,247,144) [NSW] WarioWare: Move It! (Nintendo, 11/03/23) – 2,272 (158,247) [NSW] Momotaro Dentetsu: Showa, Heisei, Reiwa mo Teiban! (Konami, 11/19/20) – 2,245 (2,972,147) [NSW] Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 Special Price (SEGA, 11/17/22) – 2,085 (128,908) [NSW] Hogwarts Legacy (Warner Bros. Games, 11/14/23) – 1,929 (90,510) [NSW] Prince of Persia: The Lost Crown (Ubisoft, 01/18/24) – 1,921 (New) [NSW] Super Mario RPG (Nintendo, 11/17/23) – 1,907 (463,194) [NSW] Pokemon Brilliant Diamond / Shining Pearl (The Pokemon Company, 11/19/21) – 1,786 (2,693,727) [NSW] Football Manager 2024 Touch (SEGA, 01/12/24) – 1,710 (5,273)

