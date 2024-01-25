GameFAUX: Pokemon Company Announces it Will Investigate God Over Claims of Copying Designs - Article

The Pokemon Company says it plans to investigate copycat claims against worldwide religious sensation God, after fans pointed out similarities between creatures in the Pokemon series and animals in nature.

The allegations over stealing material began when representatives of The Pokemon Company started noticing similarities between their designs and living creatures.

“The Pokemon Company will take whatever steps are necessary to defend our intellectual property. Some of these creatures that 'God' made do seem to have overlap with our designs,” a company representative said. “Take this ‘duck,’ which looks suspiciously similar to our Psyduck design. It was enough that we felt we needed to examine the issue and make sure no laws had been broken and our copyright was not being violated.”

“To be sure, there is room for inspiration and parody in any creative medium. But this ‘God’ fellow appears to have taken quite a few of our designs and hardly done anything to differentiate them. Seriously, ‘Snake?’ That’s just ‘Ekans’ spelled backwards.”

When we reached out to God to comment on the impending lawsuit, he looked puzzled momentarily, then said “Wait, they’re accusing me of ripping them off? I thought we were all just stealing from Dragon Quest.”

God then politely requested if everyone reading could go buy a copy of Katana Zero, as it's his personal favorite creation and didn’t sell nearly as much as he would’ve liked.

