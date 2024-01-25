GameFAUX: Pokemon Company Announces it Will Investigate God Over Claims of Copying Designs - ArticlePaul Broussard , posted 2 hours ago / 356 Views
The Pokemon Company says it plans to investigate copycat claims against worldwide religious sensation God, after fans pointed out similarities between creatures in the Pokemon series and animals in nature.
The allegations over stealing material began when representatives of The Pokemon Company started noticing similarities between their designs and living creatures.
“The Pokemon Company will take whatever steps are necessary to defend our intellectual property. Some of these creatures that 'God' made do seem to have overlap with our designs,” a company representative said. “Take this ‘duck,’ which looks suspiciously similar to our Psyduck design. It was enough that we felt we needed to examine the issue and make sure no laws had been broken and our copyright was not being violated.”
“To be sure, there is room for inspiration and parody in any creative medium. But this ‘God’ fellow appears to have taken quite a few of our designs and hardly done anything to differentiate them. Seriously, ‘Snake?’ That’s just ‘Ekans’ spelled backwards.”
When we reached out to God to comment on the impending lawsuit, he looked puzzled momentarily, then said “Wait, they’re accusing me of ripping them off? I thought we were all just stealing from Dragon Quest.”
God then politely requested if everyone reading could go buy a copy of Katana Zero, as it's his personal favorite creation and didn’t sell nearly as much as he would’ve liked.
Lmao, love to see a good parody article.
The worst thing about Pokemon of all companies suggesting that Palworld stole their Pokemon designs is that Gamefreak themselves borrowed heavily from other game's designs back in Pokemon gen 1. You can find an image out there of about 20 gen 1 Pokemon which bear a pretty strong resemblance to Dragon Quest monster designs that came before Pokemon gen 1.
The Biblical authors who spoke about God being omnipotent did NOT account for Nintendo's lawyers at the time of writing.