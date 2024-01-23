Palworld Debuts in 1st on the Steam Charts - Sales

Palworld has debuted in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 4, 2024, which ended January 23, 2024.

Steam Deck dropped one spot to second place, EA Sports FC 24 is up two spots to third place, and Lethal Company fell from second to fourth place. Baldur's Gate 3 dropped from third to fifth place and Call of Duty is down from fourth to sixth place.

Cult of the Lamb re-entered the charts in seventh place and Grand Theft Auto V is up two spots to eighth place. Pre-orders for two games entered the top 10 this week: Tekken 8 came in ninth place and Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth came in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Palworld - NEW Steam Deck EA Sports FC 24 Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 Call of Duty Cult of the Lamb Grand Theft Auto V Tekken 8 - Pre-orders Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth - Preorders

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Palworld - NEW Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds EA Sports FC 4 Warframe Lethal Company Baldur's Gate 3 Apex Legends Call of Dut

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

