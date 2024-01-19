Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the Australian Charts to Start 2024 - Sales

/ 408 Views

by, posted 4 hours ago

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III has remained in 1st place on the Australian charts, according to IGEA for the week ending January 7, 2024.

Hogwarts Legacy is in second place, EA Sports FC 24 is in third place, and Grand Theft Auto V is in fourth place. Red Dead Redemption 2 is in fifth place, NBA 2K24 is in sixth place, and Super Mario Bros. Wonder is in seventh place.

Grand Theft Auto Online is in eighth place, It Takes Two is in ninth place, and Elden Ring rounds out the top 10.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in Australia for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy EA Sports FC 24 Grand Theft Auto V Red Dead Redemption 2 NBA 2K24 Super Mario Bros. Wonder Grand Theft Auto Online It Takes Two Elden Ring

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

More Articles