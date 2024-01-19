Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the Swiss Charts - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder has remained in first place on the Switzerland charts, according to SwissCharts.com for the 2nd week of 2024.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and EA Sports FC 24 have remained in second and third places, respectively. Hogwarts Legacy is up three spots to fourth place, while Minecraft remained in fifth place.

Nintendo Switch Sports is down two spots to sixth place and The Legend Of Zelda: Tears Of The Kingdom is down one spot to seventh place. Mario Party Superstars remained in eighth place, Animal Crossing: New Horizons is up one spot to ninth place, and New Super Mario Bros. U Deluxe is down one spot to 10th place.

There are a total of seven Nintendo Switch titles in the top 10 and three multiplatform titles.

