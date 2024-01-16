Prison Architect 2 Announced for PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC - News

Publisher Paradox Interactive and developer Double Eleven have announced Prison Architect 2 for the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC via Steam. It will launch on March 26 for $39.99 / £34.99 / €39.99.

"In Prison Architect 2, our team set out to create the next level in management gameplay," said Double Eleven game director Gareth Wright. "A greater degree of player freedom, impactful choices, and inmate simulation come together to provide an enhanced presentation of prison management, in a 3D world.

"Much loved features make a return to help you manage your inmates, quell riots, prevent escapes and share your prisons, but now cross-platform! In addition to a new upgrade system, a new Career Mode, and more. We look forward to seeing how players get creative with multiple floors and catwalks to finally construct and expand in 3D. And then optimize and balance their prison’s safety, security and self-betterment."

View the announcement trailer below:

Read details on the game below:

Prison Architect 2 is the 3D successor to their prison management simulator. The game offers deeper simulation, greater player control, an inhabitant behavior system and creative options to define the next generation of management gameplay.

Prison Architect 2 offers advanced simulation systems, enabling players to construct intricate compounds with a high degree of creative freedom in a 3D environment. From building elaborate structures to managing inmates’ needs while maintaining the facility’s financial stability, Prison Architect 2 expands gameplay and creative tools across the board, for an engaging sandbox experience. The game also introduces a connection system between the prisoners, who will make friends or enemies with each other, impacting who they will hang out, partner or fight with. Prison Architect 2 brings prison construction and management gameplay to a new level by entering the third dimension and bringing deeper simulation than ever before.

The World’s Greatest Prison Simulation Game

Now in 3D! Use your resources to build, manage, and control your prison in classic Prison Architect playstyle—now in three glorious dimensions! Design every corner of your prison and manage everything from daily schedules to policies, and ensure your prison is safe, self-sustaining, and secure.

Build the Ultimate Penitentiary

Establish all of your prison infrastructure over multiple floors, and use tons of snazzy new tools that allow you to build a state-of-the-art correctional facility. The design of your prison will affect every aspect of your inmates’ lives, so make your schemes accordingly!

The Smartest Inmates Ever

Unique inmates have schemes of their own – they now form distinct relationships that influence behavior, make decisions based on wants and needs, and plot their paths better than ever. Watch as they interact and attempt to navigate the daily trials of your prison. Remember that every choice you make might either help or hinder your inmates’ correctional journey. What type of relationships will your inmates have with your prison?

The Prison Magnate

Establish and run a true institution from the top, building up unique correctional facilities in a freshly upgraded Career Mode that will take you across a brand new world map. Will your prisons end up being monuments to rehabilitation or retribution? Most importantly, will they pay the bills?

Every Action has a Reaction

Choices matter and yours will determine the fate of your prison. More control than ever—over inmates, prison policies, architecture and more—means more ways for things to go well… or not! Plan carefully or you may have to cope with escapes, gang wars, and all sorts of expensive and destructive problems.

