Most Anticipated Game of 2024

With amazing remakes of classic games, genre-defining titles, hotly anticipated sequels, and huge expansions to existing games, 2023 really spoiled gamers. Following up such a fantastic year would never be easy, and there are a lot of mysteries on the horizon. Will Nintendo release its follow up to the Switch? What are Sony’s studios working on? Will we begin to see the fruits of Microsoft's new acquisitions?

Though these burning questions are currently unanswered, we still have some fantastic games on the horizon to look forward to. Final Fantasy VII Rebirth will continue the saga of Cloud Strife in Square Enix’s reimagining of what's considered to be one of the best RPGs ever made. The sequel to Capcom's cult classic Dragon's Dogma is on the horizon, as is Nintendo's remake of Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door, an entry that many consider to be the pinnacle of Mario RPGs. Fans of metroidvanias are eagerly anticipating the sequel to Hollow Knight in Hollow Knight: Silksong. Lastly, there's Senua's Saga: Hellblade II, the follow-up to Ninja Theory’s remarkable indie experience that was one-part graphical showpiece, two parts intimations of the effects of abuse and the complexity of mental health. There can be only one winner, though, so who will it be?

The Shortlist:

Hollow Knight: Silksong

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

Dragon’s Dogma II

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

Paper Mario: The Thousand Year Door

Runner Up:

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II

When Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice arrived on PS4 late 2017 many were blown away. Though that first game was self-published with a very modest budget, it still looked incredible and rivalled even the best AAA experiences from a graphical and narrative standpoint. Now that Ninja Theory is owned by Microsoft, budget is practically a non-issue, which means we'll get to witness Ninja Theory’s graphical and storytelling prowess unfettered. Though not much has been shown from a gameplay standpoint, what we’ve seen leaves little doubt that this is justifiably one of the most anticipated releases of 2024.

The Winner:

Final Fantasy VII Rebirth

The sequel to Final Fantasy VII Remake, Rebirth seeks to tell the story of Cloud and the rest of Team Avalanche post-Midgar. Given the changes its prequel made, as well as what we’ve already seen, Rebirth promises to not just be a retelling of the same narrative with better visuals, but rather a complete reimagining of the Final Fantasy VII experience. With lessons learned from Final Fantasy VII Remake, the benefits of more powerful hardware, and the potential of more open environments, Final Fantasy VII Rebirth looks to be even bigger & better than its predecessor. All of that and more makes it VGChartz's Most Anticipated Game of 2024.

