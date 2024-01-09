Rumor: Bethesda's Indiana Jones Game to Launch in 2024 - News

posted 1 hour ago

Bethesda and MachineGames are set to showcase the upcoming Indiana Jones game for the first time next week on January 18 at the Xbox Developer_Direct.

Sources close to the game have told Insider Gaming Indiana Jones will launch in 2024. Documents originally showed the game was set to release in FY 2022, however, due to the pandemic that did not happen.

The Xbox Developer_Direct will feature "more than 10 minutes of game and developer insights" for Indiana Jones. This includes the "game’s setting and story, how fans will actually play as Indy, additional details from his next globe-trotting adventure, and the premiere of the first gameplay trailer."

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

