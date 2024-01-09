Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts to End 2023 - Sales

Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 52, 2023, according to SELL.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5), and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.

Top sellers per system were as follows:

PS5

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III

Xbox Series X|S

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora EA Sports FC 24

PS4 EA Sports FC 24 Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Hogwarts Legacy Xbox One Hogwarts Legacy The Crew Motorfest Grand Theft Auto V Nintendo Switch Super Mario Bros. Wonder Mario Kart 8 Deluxe The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom PC Minecraft Cyberpunk 2077 Farming Simulator 22

