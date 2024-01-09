Super Mario Bros. Wonder Tops the French Charts to End 2023 - SalesWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 308 Views
Super Mario Bros. Wonder (NS) has remained in first place French charts for week 52, 2023, according to SELL.
Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (NS), Marvel's Spider-Man 2 (PS5), and EA Sports FC 24 (PS5) remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom (NS) re-entered the top five in fifth place.
Top sellers per system were as follows:
PS5
- Marvel's Spider-Man 2
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
Xbox Series X|S
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora
- EA Sports FC 24
- EA Sports FC 24
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III
- Hogwarts Legacy
- Hogwarts Legacy
- The Crew Motorfest
- Grand Theft Auto V
- Super Mario Bros. Wonder
- Mario Kart 8 Deluxe
- The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom
- Minecraft
- Cyberpunk 2077
- Farming Simulator 22
