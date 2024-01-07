Former Activsion Exec Claims Publisher Discriminated Against 'Old White Guys' - News

A former Activision Blizzard executive has filed a lawsuit against the publisher in California claiming the company of age discrimination and violating the state's whistleblower protection law, according to Law360 and spotted by GamesIndustry.

The lawsuit was filed earlier this month who worked at Activision Blizzard from 2014 until being laid off in late August due to restructuring in the company's Central Tech department. He was one of six other men 47 or older laid off.

The former executive states Bobby Kotick, the CEO of Activision Blizzard until the end of December, 2023, at a leadership conference said the "Problem" with the publisher is that "there are too many old white guys.

The lawsuit says a pair of white executives left the company shortly after the conference saying their departures were "based, at least in part, on Kotick's ageist remarks." When leaving company, one of the executives recommended the Plaintiff to replace them, however, the suit says he was passed over in favor of a younger non-white employees who then became his manager.

The new manager is accused of creating a hostile work environment and claims his merit-based base salary increase for the year was the lowest he received during his time at the company.

The lawsuit also alleges a woman in his department complained to human resources about her own merit-based increase being below expectations and claims she made also and defamatory remarks about him and his manager to human resources.

The former executive filed his own complaint to human resources, accusing Activision Blizzard of failing "to protect Plaintiff from the discriminatory and defamatory accusations."

"Plaintiff asked for 'checks and balances' and made clear that Plaintiff 'was the first person to sound an alarm that a larger issue might be brewing,'" reads the lawsuit.

The Plaintiff stated, "Activision placed profits over people by terminating the older, higher paid executives."

The lawsuit is asking for damages to make up the loss of earnings for the Plaintiff, the negative impact to career advancement, reputational damage, emotional distress and wrongful termination, as well as covering legal costs.

