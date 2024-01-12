Best Fighting Game of 2023 - Article

Fighting games came back in 2023 in a big way. Whether you were perfecting your combos, working on your Fatalities, living your professional wrestling dream, or brawling with familiar characters from your childhood, gamers had no shortage of options of where they could dedicate their training hours. Thanks to these finalists, gamers will continue to sink many more hours improving in order to gain an edge over their competitors.

NetherRealm Studios unleashed Mortal Kombat 1, bringing with it all the gory fighting action fans have come to love. Fair Play Labs released Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2, along with a wide assortment of Nickelodeon favourite characters. Capcom's legendary fighting franchise returned through Street Fighter VI. Finally, 2K brought back intense professional wrestling action in WWE 2K3.

The Shortlist:

Mortal Kombat 1

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl 2

Street Fighter 6

WWE 2K23

The Runner-Up:

Mortal Kombat 1

Mortal Kombat was rebooted once again in 2023. However, it was still distinctly Mortal Kombat, bringing with it all the gore, brutality, and intensity fans are familiar with. Featuring a brand new Kameo system that added new depth to the gameplay, returning favourites showing up in surprising ways, and higher fidelity Fatalities than ever, Mortal Kombat 1 earned its spot near the top of the fighting game category.

The Winner:

Street Fighter 6

Fittingly, it was a bout between Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6 for the title of Best Fighting Game of 2023. Capcom's seminal fighting series took the round this year, thanks to its deep and exciting mechanics, a new Drive Gauge system that helped players explore their fighting creativity, and numerous online and offline modes that kept gamers coming back for more. Capcom has proven once again that it's the fighting game developer to beat, with Street Fighter 6 taking the title of Best Fighting Game of 2023.

