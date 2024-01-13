Best Compilation of 2023 - Article

Who doesn't love a good video game compilation? They bring together multiple games previously spread out across the years or across various platforms and arrange them into a tidy, accessible package, often with some modern bells and whistles. Some of the best compilations of 2023 included Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection, which upgrades three classic quests in high-definition; The Lara Croft Collection, which brings isometric adventures Lara Croft and the Guardian of Light and Lara Croft and the Temple of Osiris to Switch for the first time; Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection, the ultimate way to experience the saga; and Metal Gear Solid Master Collection Vol.1, home to several of Hideo Kojima's works of art.

Not only does Etrian Odyssey Origins Collection bring three exciting Nintendo DS dungeon-diving adventures into glorious HD, but it enhances those adventures with some modern amenities. Players can take advantage of touch screen mapping functionality on the Switch to monitor their progress and recall the locations of resources and barriers. Moreover, they can enjoy the collection's newly remastered music and its quality of life upgrades, including three difficulty levels and multiple save slots. For those who missed the trilogy on DS, don't pass up this second chance.

Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection

Capcom outdid itself with Mega Man Battle Network Legacy Collection. Not only is the anthology the most convenient way to play the 10 mainline Mega Man Battle Network RPGs from Game Boy Advance, it's also by far the best way to play them. The engineers at Capcom overhauled and enhanced each game's multiplayer offerings, allowing worldwide online battling and trading. What's more, they collected all the limited edition, Japan-exclusive "Download Chips" and "Patch Cards" previously available only at special events or in stores. Finally, they buttressed everything with an enormous gallery of concept art, promotional materials, and illustrations. This above-and-beyond effort is very much deserving of our second annual Best Compilation award.

