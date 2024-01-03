Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Tops the New Zealand Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is up two spots to take first place on the New Zealand charts, according to IGEA for the week ending December 17, 2023.

Grand Theft Auto V remained in second place, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is down two spots to third place, and Hogwarts Legacy is up two spots fourth place.

NBA 2K24 and EA Sports FC 24 are each down one spot to fifth and sixth places, respectively. Red Dead Redemption 2 and Borderlands 3 remained in seventh and eighth places, respectively.

Here are the top 10 best-selling titles in New Zealand for the week:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Grand Theft Auto V Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora Hogwarts Legacy NBA 2K24 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Borderlands 3 Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Assassin's Creed Mirage

