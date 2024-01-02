Baldur's Gate 3 Tops the Steam Charts to Start 2024 - Sales

Baldur's Gate 3 has remained in first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 1, 2024, which ended January 2, 2024.

Steam Deck, Lethal Company, and Call of Duty remained in second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Cyberpunk 2077 is up one spot to fifth place, while Elden Ring is down one spot to sixth place.

EA Sports FC 24 remained in seventh place, Hogwarts Legacy is up one spot to eighth place, Red Dead Redemption 2 is down one spot to ninth place, and Grand Theft Auto V re-entered the top 10 in 10th place.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Lethal Company Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring EA Sports FC 24 Hogwarts Legacy Red Dead Redemption 2 Grand Theft Auto V

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 PUBG: Battlegrounds Lethal Company Apex Legends Call of Duty Cyberpunk 2077 Elden Ring War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

