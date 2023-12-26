Baldur's Gate 3 Tops the Steam Charts - Sales

Baldur's Gate 3 is up three spots to take first place on the Steam Weekly Top Sellers chart (excluding revenue generated by free games) for Week 52, 2023, which ended December 26, 2023.

Steam Deck, Lethal Company, and Call of Duty are all down one spot to second, third, and fourth places, respectively. Elden Ring shot up the charts to re-enter the top 10 in fifth place and EA Sports FC 24 is up from 10th to seventh place.

Cyberpunk 2077 and Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty climbed the charts to re-enter the top 10 in sixth and 10th places, respectively.

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (excluding free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Lethal Company Call of Duty Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Red Dead Redemption 2 Hogwarts Legacy Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty

Here are the Steam Weekly Top Sellers by revenue for the week (including free games):

Baldur's Gate 3 Steam Deck Counter-Strike 2 Lethal Company Call of Duty Elden Ring Cyberpunk 2077 EA Sports FC 24 Dota 2 War Thunder

The Steam charts are ordered by revenue, include pre-order numbers, and hardware. If a game appears multiple times it is because it has multiple editions.

