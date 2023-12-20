Lies of P Director: A 'Huge Number of Gamers' Have Played It Through Xbox Game Pass - NewsWilliam D'Angelo , posted 2 hours ago / 358 Views
Lies of P director Jiwon Choi in an interview with GameRant revealed that a "huge number" of people have played the soulslike game via Xbox Game Pass.
Choi could not reveal the exact number, but he believes developer Round8 Studio and Microsoft are happy with the popularity of the game on Game Pass.
"The Xbox team ran a wide range of marketing campaigns for Lies of P, and I cannot reveal the exact number here, but a huge number of gamers have played our game through Xbox Game Pass," said Choi. "I believe both parties earned a very good result from this collaboration."
Lies of P had sold over one million units worldwide as of mid-October.
Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on September 19.
A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.
More Articles
Being cheaper means more accessibility to a lot more games, and it means less financial risk for gamers who hate wasting money on games they don't end up liking. Which creates hesitation on trying/buying other games in the future.
And you get to try before you buy. And I buy all games that I've liked on Game Pass, every single time.
Game pass is a fantastic idea for those 2 main reasons. Too bad that it still doesn't have enough good games on Game pass regularly enough. Still, it's the best deal in gaming.
Completely agree with you. I played Lies of P and did not like it at all. Thanks to Game Pass means I saved myself $70 bucks. And also thanks to GP I played Nier Automata which has become my fave game ever and I purchased it after it left GP. GP is truly the best service in gaming!
Wasn't that the point of demos or game trials? I find devs don't pump out enough of them anymore these days whereas there were so many demos Gen 7.
But I guess that's the risk for devs;
Free demo = devs make no money and gamers can choose not to buy if they dont like
Free on GP = devs make a small amount of money to put on and gamers can choose not to buy if they dont like
I'm with you there tho, if there's any games i've demo'd and enjoyed I will buy it.
"Lies of P Director: A 'Huge Number of Gamers' Have Played It Through Xbox Game Pass"
All lies by the P director, apparently.