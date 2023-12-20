Lies of P Director: A 'Huge Number of Gamers' Have Played It Through Xbox Game Pass - News

Lies of P director Jiwon Choi in an interview with GameRant revealed that a "huge number" of people have played the soulslike game via Xbox Game Pass.

Choi could not reveal the exact number, but he believes developer Round8 Studio and Microsoft are happy with the popularity of the game on Game Pass.

"The Xbox team ran a wide range of marketing campaigns for Lies of P, and I cannot reveal the exact number here, but a huge number of gamers have played our game through Xbox Game Pass," said Choi. "I believe both parties earned a very good result from this collaboration."

Lies of P had sold over one million units worldwide as of mid-October.

Lies of P released for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC via Steam and Microsoft Store, and Xbox Game Pass on September 19.

