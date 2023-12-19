Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III Debuts in 1st on the Canadian Charts - Sales

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III debuted in first place on the Canadian charts for November 2023, according to data from Circana (formerly The NPD Group) reported by the Entertainment Software Association of Canada (ESA).

Super Mario RPG was the one other new release in the top 10 this month. It debuted in seventh place.

Super Mario Bros. Wonder came in second place, NHL 24 took third place, and Hogwarts Legacy came in fourth place. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 took fifth place and EA Sports FC 24 came in sixth place.

Assassin's Creed: Mirage took eighth place, Madden NFL 24 came in ninth place, and UFC 5 rounds out the top 10.

Top 10 best-selling games in Canada for November 2023:

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III - NEW Super Mario Bros. Wonder* NHL 24 Hogwarts Legacy Marvel's Spider-Man 2 EA Sports FC 24 Super Mario RPG* - NEW Assassin's Creed: Mirage Madden NFL 24 UFC 5

*Digital sales not included

A life-long and avid gamer, William D'Angelo was first introduced to VGChartz in 2007. After years of supporting the site, he was brought on in 2010 as a junior analyst, working his way up to lead analyst in 2012 and taking over the hardware estimates in 2017. He has expanded his involvement in the gaming community by producing content on his own YouTube channel and Twitch channel. You can contact the author on Twitter @TrunksWD.

