PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics for December 2023 Now Available - News

by, posted 5 hours ago

Sony Interactive Entertainment has released the PlayStation Plus Game Catalog and Classics games for December 2023, which includes Grand Theft Auto V, Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin, Moto GP23, and more.

The PlayStation Plus monthly games for December 2023 are currently available until Monday, January 1, 2024 and include Lego 2K Drive for the PS5 and PS4, Powerwash Simulator for the PS5 and PS4, and Sable for the PS5.

Check out the latest information below:

Grand Theft Auto V | PS4, PS5

Welcome to Los Santos. Experience blockbuster hits Grand Theft Auto V and GTA Online — with the PlayStation 5 version updated with stunning visuals, faster loading, adaptive triggers, haptic feedback, Tempest 3D audio and more, plus exclusive content for GTA Online players. In Grand Theft Auto V, experience the interwoven stories of Franklin, Michael, and Trevor in the sprawling open world of Los Santos and Blaine County. In GTA Online, explore an ever-evolving online universe where you can rise from street-level hustler to become a kingpin of your own criminal empire.

Stranger of Paradise: Final Fantasy Origin | PS4, PS5

From Team Ninja comes a brand new take on the Final Fantasy series. Jack and his allies, Ash and Jed, burn with the resolve to defeat Chaos as they throw open the gates to the Chaos Shrine. Yet doubts remain – are they truly the Warriors of Light the prophecy foretold? Step into a world of dark fantasy and revel in exhilarating action-packed battles. Dive into wildly different move sets based on equipped weapons to change combos, unlock new attacks via upgrades and add job specializations that help widen the skillsets of Jack and his cohorts.

Moto GP23 | PS4, PS5

Choose from the four acclaimed championship classes, step into the shoes of your favorite rider and head to the track to experience the adrenaline of the 2023 season. Dynamic weather will not only make the races more realistic, but also more unpredictable. Don’t limit yourself to the AI. Challenge other players online with crossplay or over local splitscreen and show them who you are. Now thanks to Crossplay nothing can stop you.

Metal: Hellsinger* | PS4, PS5

Part human, part demon, and obsessed with vengeance, become ‘The Unknown’ and fight through the fiercest domains of Hell in this unique heavy-metal rhythm-action shooter. Your ability to shoot on the beat will enhance your gameplay experience. The more in sync you are with the rhythm, the more intense the music will become and the more destruction you will cause.Destroy the demon hordes and their leaders to set yourself up for an epic showdown with The Red Judge herself.

*Owners of the PS4 version of Metal: Hellsinger will be able to download and play the PS5 version of the game.

Salt and Sacrifice | PS4, PS5

Salt and Sacrifice is the follow-up to Souls-like dark fantasy RPG, Salt and Sanctuary. As a Marked Inquisitor, you’ll journey through the western frontier: pursuing, hunting, and obliterating the Mages that roam the realm. Stalk them, master their unique behaviors, discover their weaknesses and bring them down. Use their pilfered remains to craft powerful gear, harnessing the vile abilities of the Mages you destroy. Gain unique tools and abilities, defeat powerful guardians, and survive skirmishes and ambushes as you navigate a treacherous and trap-filled world. Team up with a partner for full online co-op, join a stranger’s hunt or pursue the interest of the Inquisition’s more sinister factions and hunt rival Inquisitors.

Moonscars | PS4, PS5

Push the limits of your combat skills, and master new abilities to progress through a painterly but unforgiving nonlinear 2D world. Sharpen your skills and reflexes in challenging, action-packed combat. Slash and parry with your sword, wield unique special weapons, and command powerful Witchery. Face off against the relentless darkness that seeks to destroy you. In Moonscars, every death is a lesson learnt— mold yourself into a master warrior through a cycle of trial and triumph.

Mega Man 11 | PS4

Mega Man is back in action! The newest entry in this global multi-million-selling series blends classic challenging 2D platforming action with a fresh new visual style. The new double-gear system lets you boost Mega Man’s speed and power for a new twist on the satisfying gameplay the series is known for. A variety of difficulty modes makes this the perfect opportunity to experience Mega Man for the first time. The game features a variety of extra modes including time trials and missions, global leaderboards, a gallery of concept art and more.

Gigabash | PS4, PS5

GigaBash combines the chaos and creativity of titles like Power Stone and War of Monsters with the jaw-dropping scale of the classic kaiju movies. Play as either a rampaging Titan or a Titan-hunting mecha; summon lightning from the heavens, use a radio tower as a baton, or roll a whole district (and your enemies) into a single massive snowball. Wreak enough havoc and you’ll evolve into your final form, the terrifyingly titanic S-Class.

Grime | PS4, PS5

In this fast and unforgiving Action-Adventure RPG, crush your foes with living weapons that mutate form and function, and then consume their remains to strengthen your vessel as you break apart a world of anatomical horror and intrigue. Grime lets you play to your preference, upgrading only those traits you feel most suited to your unique style. You’ll find there is more than one way to break open an enemy as you move through a variety of evocative environments, meet their inhabitants, and discover the source of their madness.

Tinykin | PS4, PS5

Milo arrives on Earth to find that he’s way too small, everybody’s gone and a day hasn’t passed since 1991! Team up with the mysterious tinykin and use their unique powers to create ladders, bridges, explosions and a lot more. Find a way home through a sprawling ant-sized metropolis, and unravel Earth’s biggest mystery.

Prodeus | PS4, PS5

Prodeus is a first-person boomer shooter of old, re-imagined using modern rendering techniques and technology but designed with retro aesthetics and gameplay that invoke the tech-imposed limits of older hardware. It features a hand-crafted campaign, co-op and competitive multiplayer modes, a fully integrated level editor, and a built-in community map browser for instantaneous action with nearly limitless levels to play.

Shadowrun Returns | PS4, PS5

The unique cyberpunk-meets-fantasy world of Shadowrun returns in this modernisation of the classic single player, turn-based tactical RPG. In the urban sprawl of the Seattle metroplex, the search for a mysterious killer sets you on a trail that leads from the darkest slums to the city’s most powerful megacorps. You will need to tread carefully, enlist the aid of other runners, and master powerful forces of technology and magic in order to emerge from the shadows of Seattle unscathed.

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Dragonfall – Director’s Cut is a standalone release of the Dragonfall campaign, which first premiered as a major expansion for turn-based tactical RPG Shadowrun Returns. The Director’s Cut adds a host of new content and enhancements to the original game making it the definitive version on consoles of this Classic, Story-Driven cRPG, with a novel-like branching narrative full of sharp prose and deep character development. Immerse yourself in a smart, 20+ hour campaign with a diverse cast of all-too-human characters.

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition | PS4, PS5

Shadowrun: Hong Kong – Extended Edition is the definitive version of Shadowrun: Hong Kong, the third standalone game in the Shadowrun cRPG series and set in the weeks following the events of the main campaign. The Extended Edition adds 6+ hr Shadows of Hong Kong Bonus Campaign, audio commentary to the game, and a long list of improvements since the game’s initial launch – including new visual effects and updated dialogue.

PlayStation Premium | Classics

Mega Man Legacy Collection | PS4

This celebration of the 8-bit history of Capcom’s iconic Blue Bomber features faithful reproductions of the series’ origins with the original six Mega Man games and includes new ways to experience them with the Museum Mode and new Challenge Mode. Challenge Mode remixes gameplay segments from all six games, with plenty of scaling difficulty objectives for experienced players to conquer yet serving as a good starting point for new players, too. Museum Mode contains a comprehensive collection of history, high-res art and original concept pieces – a mega treat for any fan of Mega Man and video game history.

Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 | PS4

This second collection includes faithful reproductions of timeless 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit adventures Mega Man 7, 8, 9, & 10. Mega Man Legacy Collection 2 is bursting with additional content, from time trials and remix challenges with online leaderboards, to a music player and an extensive gallery of rare illustrations. Also included are the additional modes originally released as DLC for Mega Man 9 and 10, featuring extra stages and playable characters. For anyone who wants a little extra help with these challenging classic platformers, you now have the option to reduce the amount of damage received.

Thrillville | PS4, PS5

Explore 15 different themed areas spread across five theme parks, such as Pirates Gone Wild, Gold Rush, Ancient Treasures of Egypt and Moon Base in this PSP version of Thrillville which allows gamers of all ages to easily build and customize the coaster of their dreams. Its easy to use building mode has been designed specifically for the console platforms and makes building all 75-plus rides from wooden, corkscrew and inverted coasters to merry go rounds, trains and carnival rides, easy, and most importantly, fun. Race on go-kart tracks you put together, play mini-golf on courses you designed and join friends for dozens of four-player party games, from bumper cars to arcade shoot-’em-ups. You can also tour the park on foot, chatting and joking with all the guests to help them out and make sure they’re enjoying themselves.

Thrillville: Off the Rails | PS4, PS5

Experience the visceral fun of interacting with a theme park you create in this sequel to Thrillville as originally released on PS2, containing five new parks and 20 death-defying rides. You can distinguish your rides even more with enhanced customization options, attaching animatronics, flowers and flaming hoops. But the new fun doesn’t stop there. Off the Rails features 34 playable minigames, 15 all-new theme areas, over 40 thrill rides, a new story that ties together more than 100 missions, and social interaction with park guests that’s better than ever. The in-depth conversations both advance the plot and suggest better ways to manage the park. But is every guest to be trusted?

Buzz Lightyear of Star Command | PS4, PS5

Originally released on PS1, this action platformer stars the finest Space Ranger of them all – Buzz Lightyear of Star Command – as he tracks down a galaxy-worth of villains across multiple planets. Along the way, Buzz is aided by his friends at Star Command: Commander Nebula provides mission briefs, Booster and Mira, his teammates, add their firepower, whilst Buzz must rescue XR and the Little Green Men from mortal peril.

PlayStation Plus Season of Play

And remember, running from now through January 5, 2024, we’re celebrating the holiday season with a month full of activities for our PlayStation community. As part of the PlayStation Plus Season of Play, PlayStation Plus members can redeem free avatars for PS5 and PS4 consoles, join eSports tournaments, earn points on PlayStation Stars, save on PlayStation Gear merchandise, and enter a competition for your chance to win amazing prizes. Activities for those who are not PlayStation Plus members are available as well. Find out more here.

